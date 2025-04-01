Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.48 and last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 13810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.
Pinetree Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$153,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $537,291. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Pinetree Capital
Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinetree Capital
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.