Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.48 and last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 13810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

Pinetree Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.88.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$153,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $537,291. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.