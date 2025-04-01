Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 419 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.77), with a volume of 3288581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.71).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 342.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.58. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 19.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Technology: Invest for today and shape the future

The modern world is built on technology – an ever-advancing megatrend transforming to our lives today and shaping our future. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc provides investors access to this enormous, fast-evolving potential.

As one of the largest, most experienced technology investment trusts in Europe, we have deep experience in identifying trends early.

