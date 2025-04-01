Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 265,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,230. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

