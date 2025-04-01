PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.
