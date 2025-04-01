Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Trading Up 15.3% – Here’s Why

Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 648,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,839,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Powell Max Trading Up 15.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

