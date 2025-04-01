Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 0.4 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 11.22. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 113.38%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

