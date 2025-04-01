Promising Music Stocks To Watch Now – April 1st

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the music industry. They can include businesses such as streaming services, record labels, live event promoters, and music rights organizations, with their value often tied to trends in consumer preferences and broader entertainment market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.13. 24,352,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,869,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.27. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,223,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,758,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day moving average is $233.42. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,343,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,134,254. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a market cap of $313.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

