ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 16,570,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,014 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,933,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $1,848,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $7,334,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,618,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,651,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.4823 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.