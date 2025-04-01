ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock remained flat at $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

