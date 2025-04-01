ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock remained flat at $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $6.98.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
