Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Prs Reit had a net margin of 160.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%.
Prs Reit Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £633.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. Prs Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.40 ($1.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.19.
About Prs Reit
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.
The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.
