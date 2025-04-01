Q1 Earnings Estimate for Lithium Americas Issued By Wedbush

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LAC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 240,418 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 745,777 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 731,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 315,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

