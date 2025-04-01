QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Down 2.5 %

QBE Insurance Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 19,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.4003 dividend. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.