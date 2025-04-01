Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 97,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 66,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $191.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Get Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Main Street Group LTD owned about 0.34% of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.