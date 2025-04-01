Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RANI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

