RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 million.

RDE Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:GIFT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 74,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RDE has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on RDE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About RDE

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

