Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

