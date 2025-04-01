Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.3 days.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Real Matters stock remained flat at $4.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.87.
About Real Matters
