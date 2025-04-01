Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.24. 3,507,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,995,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $547.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Red Cat by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

