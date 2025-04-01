Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 64,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 248,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

