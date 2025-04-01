Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.70 and last traded at $73.42. Approximately 183,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,005,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

