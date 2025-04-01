Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.25% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

