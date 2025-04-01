Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2025 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 35,714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This trade represents a 262.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20,670.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,345,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 600,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

