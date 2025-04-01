Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NYSE: NKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “moderate buy” rating.

3/21/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – NIKE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/24/2025 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

2/19/2025 – NIKE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

2/7/2025 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – NIKE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

