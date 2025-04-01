Reviewing Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) & Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fujitsu and Acerinox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 0.00 Acerinox 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Acerinox pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 8.72% 17.48% 9.63% Acerinox 0.79% 7.94% 3.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Acerinox”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.44 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Acerinox $7.15 billion 0.42 $246.90 million $0.47 12.94

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Acerinox on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include wire and hexagonal wire rods, peeled bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, profiles, angles, and steel profiles, as well as stainless steel, color coated, and reinforcement wires. In additions, it offers stainless steel products, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, and martensitic. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

