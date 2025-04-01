Reviewing Turtle Beach (TBCH) & The Competition

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Turtle Beach to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turtle Beach and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million -$17.68 million 18.53 Turtle Beach Competitors $399.63 million -$90.17 million 22.82

Turtle Beach’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Turtle Beach and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% Turtle Beach Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Risk and Volatility

Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach’s competitors have a beta of -8.06, meaning that their average stock price is 906% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Turtle Beach and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turtle Beach Competitors 227 485 1022 50 2.50

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.17%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.62%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

