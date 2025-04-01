RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RFIL

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at $504,818.16. This trade represents a 16.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. Analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.