RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,010 ($38.89) and last traded at GBX 3,025 ($39.08), with a volume of 4372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,035 ($39.21).

RHI Magnesita Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,499.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,332.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a €1.20 ($1.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($41.80), for a total transaction of £306,160.40 ($395,556.07). Insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

