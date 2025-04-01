RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.50 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 10.3% increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of RCP stock opened at GBX 1,897.36 ($24.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,937.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,905.97. RIT Capital Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 1,698 ($21.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,030 ($26.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 162.20%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

