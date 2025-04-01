RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 10.3% increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RCP stock opened at GBX 1,895.45 ($24.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,937.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,905.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,698 ($21.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,030 ($26.23).

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

