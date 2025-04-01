Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Roma Green Finance Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of ROMA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 28,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,196. Roma Green Finance has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
About Roma Green Finance
