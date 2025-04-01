Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Roma Green Finance Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ROMA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 28,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,196. Roma Green Finance has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

