Roundview Capital LLC Has $9.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,007,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,743,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

