RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $83,957,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.9 %

NSC opened at $237.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.93.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.