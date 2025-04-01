RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,714 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,999,000 after buying an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

