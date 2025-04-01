RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 486.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

