RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,336,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $419.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.71.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
