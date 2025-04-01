RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,525. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,445 shares of company stock worth $62,258,130. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DASH stock opened at $182.77 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average of $172.76.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.21.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

