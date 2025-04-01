RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 2.6 %

O stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Get Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.