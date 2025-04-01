Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,856,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 4,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

About Sampo Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.