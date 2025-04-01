SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCHMID Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SHMD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,701. SCHMID Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCHMID Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCHMID Group stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of SCHMID Group worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SCHMID Group Company Profile

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

