Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.38. Approximately 976,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,172,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. This trade represents a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,108.90. This represents a 56.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

