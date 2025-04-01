Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 40,361 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $72,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 784.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 108.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.51.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

