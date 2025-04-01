Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Entegris were worth $62,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.