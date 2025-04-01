Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,083,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $57,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,122,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,079,000 after purchasing an additional 430,802 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,741,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,205,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

BRX opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

