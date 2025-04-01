Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.25) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Stock Down 2.6 %
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV stock opened at GBX 11.64 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a twelve month low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The company has a market capitalization of £95.58 million, a P/E ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.23.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Company Profile
