Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

