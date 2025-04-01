SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 89.71% and a negative net margin of 108.84%.

SCWorx Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.