SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 89.71% and a negative net margin of 108.84%.
SCWorx Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.
SCWorx Company Profile
