Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Senstar Technologies worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

