SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

S stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 224,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,692. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,876.10. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

