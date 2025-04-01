Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.27) on Tuesday. Shires Income has a 12-month low of GBX 210.01 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 256.56 ($3.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 241.04. The stock has a market cap of £102.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

About Shires Income

