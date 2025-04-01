Shires Income Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shires Income Stock Performance

Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.27) on Tuesday. Shires Income has a 52 week low of GBX 210.01 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 256.56 ($3.31). The company has a market capitalization of £102.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29.

About Shires Income

